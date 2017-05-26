A picture has emerged of an RAF bomb bearing the message “Love from Manchester”, following the attack on the city which killed 22 people.

The image, which has now been removed, was posted on Twitter, showed a message on a Paveway IV bomb on a British plane carrying out air strikes on the so-called Islamic State terror group from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus.

The picture was initially thought to be a hoax but the Ministry of Defence confirmed to HuffPost UK that it was was genuine.