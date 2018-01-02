Britain’s rail network was the backdrop to farcical scenes on the day Britons faced inflation-busting ticket price rises as Labour’s trains chief attempted to join protests. On Tuesday, Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald denounced the privatised rail system outside King’s Cross station in London at the start of the day, and then took the train to Stevenage to meet others protesting against the spike. However, his onward Virgin Trains East Coast train to Leeds, where he was to give broadcast interviews to highlight fares being ramped up by 3.4%, broke down soon after leaving Stevenage. He tweeted:

After great rail fares rally at Kings X, and then meeting brilliant campaigners at Stevenage, now en route to Leeds only for our Virgin train to breakdown with complete loss of power just like this awful Tory government! January 2, 2018

My day of campaigning has been interrupted by a broken down train on the recently bailed-out Virgin East Coast on the same day fares are hiked by 3.6%. Let’s take our railway back into public ownership! pic.twitter.com/Y6YrK0iTMT January 2, 2018

“My day of campaigning has been interrupted by a broken down train on the recently bailed-out Virgin East Coast on the same day fares are hiked by 3.6%,” he said. “Let’s take our railway back into public ownership!” But problems didn’t end there. With McDonald giving up on his Leeds trip and heading back to his Middlesbrough constituency on a second train, he gave an interview to BBC News. But underlining the frustrations felt by many, the train’s wi-fi connection gave up during the live conversation on the rolling news channel. WATCH FARCICAL INTERVIEW BELOW