The countdown to fesival season is officially on, with Reading and Leeds bosses having now released the first part of this year’s line-up.

With Fall Out Boy, Kendrick Lemar and Kings Of Leon headlining, it’s set to be one to remember, but that’s without even taking a look at the other acts on the bill.

While Reading and Leeds has always traditionally appealed to a more rock and alternative crowd, recent years have seen bosses try and diversify the line-up, and in 2018, there really is something for everyone.

With that in mind, here’s our pick of the acts you won’t want to miss this August Bank Holiday...

Dua Lipa