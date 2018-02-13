The countdown to fesival season is officially on, with Reading and Leeds bosses having now released the first part of this year’s line-up.
With Fall Out Boy, Kendrick Lemar and Kings Of Leon headlining, it’s set to be one to remember, but that’s without even taking a look at the other acts on the bill.
While Reading and Leeds has always traditionally appealed to a more rock and alternative crowd, recent years have seen bosses try and diversify the line-up, and in 2018, there really is something for everyone.
With that in mind, here’s our pick of the acts you won’t want to miss this August Bank Holiday...
Dua Lipa
As little as 10 years ago, it probably seemed inconceivable that someone as pure pop as Dua Lipa would play Reading and Leeds, but after a storming 2017 - and 2018 looking to be even more successful - she’s more than earned her place on the line-up.
Wolf Alice
Also injecting some girl power into this year’s bill is Wolf Alice, whose frontwoman Ellie Rowsell is undoubtedly our favourite woman on the indie scene right now.
Panic! At The Disco
Our inner 2006 emo kid is beside themselves with excitement. *sings* “I chime in...”
Annie Mac
Because no festival line-up is complete without Annie Mac getting on the ones and twos.
Diplo
Diplo will undoubtedly be the highlight for any dance fans in attendance, and given his impressive back catalogue of collaborations, fingers crossed we could see some special guests during his set.
J Hus
Expect both sites to go off when J Hus takes to the stage, particularly when he gets to his hits like ‘Did You See’ and ‘Bouff Daddy’.
Sigrid
The new kid on the UK festival scene, Sigrid will play Reading and Leeds, after winning the BBC’s annual Sound Of.. poll.
Skepta
Having performed with BBK in 2015 and 2016, Skepta will give his first ever solo set at Reading and Leeds this year, and we can’t wait.
Sum 41
For purely nostalgia-based reasons, Sum 41′s set is not to be missed. Although we’d recommend not headbanging to their songs quite as hard as you might have done 15 years ago.
Check out the first reveal of this year’s Reading and Leeds line-up below...