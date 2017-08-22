Is Reading Festival a matter of days away? Yes. Does that mean anyone is ready? Absolutely not.

1. Why have I left all of this preparation so late?

2. At least we already know that Don Broco are pretty much guaranteed to play a ‘secret’ set.

3. Queens Of The Stone Age, though… Could this really happen?

4. Fingers crossed.

