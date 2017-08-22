We can’t quite believe it, but it’s that time of year again, but Reading and Leeds Festival is (almost) upon us. Once again, the two sites will play host to an eclectic range of acts, with headliners Kasabian, Eminem and Muse topping the bill across the three days. Almost 200,000 revellers will attend the event in total, and if you’re one of the lucky ticket-holders, preparations are probably well under way by now.

Sadly, we can’t help with the packing (or all-important festival shopping) but we do have all the information you need to consider before setting off. Think you’re prepared? Well it’s always good to check… Can I still buy tickets? We love a last-minute plan as much as the next much person, so it brings it great sadness to tell you that Reading has sold out. You can still buy tickets for Leeds, though so if you fancy purchasing one, head here. Who’s on the line-up?

The days of Reading and Leeds’ organisers exclusively booking rock bands are well and truly over. Yes, two of the three headliners fall into this category, but with the Radio 1Xtra and and Dance stages now fully-established, the event has shed its former reputation. Our top picks include Dance tent headliner Fatboy Slim, ‘Boys’ singer Charli XCX, J Hus and - for the ultimate indie throwback, The View. What about the comedy stage? Some of the biggest names in British comedy will appear at both events, with Simon Amstell, Katherine Ryan and Bill Bailey all topping the bill. The two separate events can also boast a number of exclusive bookings, with Rob Delaney, Dane Baptiste and Sean Walsh appearing just at Reading. Meanwhile, Reginald D Hunter, Tiff Stevenson and Hot Dub Machine are exclusive to Leeds.

Where are the maps? Here’s one for Reading and here’s one for Leeds. Save them on your phone, print them out, even laminate them if you like. Just keep them safe, yeah? What’s the weather going to be like? We’re sad to say that neither site will be graced with glorious sunshine. That said, the BBC are currently predicting that it will stay dry - but cloudy - for both events, with temperatures reaching highs of 22°C. Will there be any secret sets? Obviously, the keyword here is ‘secret’ but as always, there have been some hints as to who could be rocking up unannounced. Many fans have pointed out that Reading and Leeds regulars Queens Of The Stone Age have a new album coming out on Friday (25 August), with frontman Josh Homme putting in an appearance on the BBC 6Music breakfast show the day before. Could they do a Foals and pop up for a quick set to celebrate the record’s release?

Don Broco are also being heavily rumoured, thanks to the fact a band called The Pretty Boys are scheduled to play in The Lock-Up. The biggest clue it’s them, and not another FF-ers fiasco? This Instagram post from Rob Damiani:

Are there extra security measures? Yes. Festival-goers will be subject to all the usual searches when entering the campsite and arenas, the rules on what you can and can’t bring in are listed here. Due to increased security measures, there have been some small changes to what can be brought into the arena.

🚨 INFO ALERT🚨



Only bags of A4 size or smaller will be allowed into the arena.



This applies to all ticket holders. pic.twitter.com/hOLiGixVpW — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) August 19, 2017

As explained in the tweet above, only bags smaller than a piece of A4 paper will be allowed into the arena and searches will be carried out as fans make their way through.