Three Degrees singing legend Sheila Ferguson agrees to go on a dinner date with a gentleman - for the first time in eight years - in one of the forthcoming episodes of ‘The Real Marigold Hotel’ Series 2.

The hit documentary series returns this week with eight more celebrity pensioners heading off on their adventures to southern India, where 69-year-old Sheila is surprised by a romantic invitation from a local well-to-do gentleman.

Sheila has the same ravishing features that famously caught the eye of her biggest fan, the Prince of Wales, back in the 1970s. It’s no surprise that she would catch the eye of her suitor when the ‘Real Marigold’ group goes partying together in the third episode of the series. However, when he asks her, in the most polite terms, if she would consider him as a companion, she rightly suggests, “Shall we start with dinner?”