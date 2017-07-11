But as we know, what goes up must come down, and while reality stars might seem like perfect matches at the beginning, it’s often not long until the bickering turns into screaming matches, leading to some almighty break-ups that get us all talking.

As reality TV has changed and developed over time, watching people couple up and get close in front of cameras has become a huge part of shows like ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ and ‘Big Brother’ .

1 Lauren Goodger and Mark Wright (‘The Only Way Is Essex’, 2011) ITV Mark Wright and The Goodge were off and on more than a vajazzle at Amy Childs’ salon during their time on ‘TOWIE’, but our favourite break-up of theirs came when he threw a pool party and deliberately didn’t invite her, claiming he’d be embarrassed by her behaviour.



Lauren being Lauren, she turned up anyway, and taught him an important lesson about not leaving your girlfriend out of your plans when she pushed him in the swimming pool in front of all his mates.

2 Gemma Collins and James Argent (‘The Only Way Is Essex’, 2012) ITV Another pool-related ‘TOWIE’ dumping, this one saw The GC putting Arg right in his place, and creating one of her most iconic catchphrases at the same time.



Dropping her signature sarong, Gemma said: “Take a look at this… you ain’t ever gonna get this candy.”

3 Chanelle Hayes and Ziggy Lichman (‘Big Brother’, 2007) Channel 4 It’s been a decade (a decade!) and we still can’t believe that Ziggy thought it was OK to end things with his girlfriend Chanelle ON NATIONAL TELEVISION with the line “it’s not you, it’s me”.



Naturally, she kicked right off at his use of the cheesiest line in the book, and while they did end up dating briefly after their series of ‘Big Brother’ ended, theirs was a short-lived romance.

4 Chloe Jasmine and Stevi Ritchie (‘X Factor’, 2014) Splash News While shows like ‘I’m A Celebrity’ and ‘Big Brother’ have led to a good few romances (or showmances, depending on who you ask), but it’s rare that Cupid will pay a visit to the ‘X Factor’ house).



However, there was romance in the air back in 2014, when Chloe and Stevi shared a snog in the house. In the weeks that followed her elimination, though, they went their separate ways, with a dejected Stevi being taken out to the Harvester by mentor Simon Cowell in a bid to take his mind off things.



Stevi and Chloe eventually got back together and even appeared as a couple on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ the following summer, though they’re now no longer together.

5 John and Greig ('First Dates', 2017) Can you even call it a break-up when you were never going out in the first place? Probably not, but we’re including this just for how brutal it was.



John finished his date with Greig prematurely, suggesting once their starters were cleared away that there was no point in seeing it through to the end as he “didn’t find him attractive”.



To make matters worse, he then stuck around and finished his main course once Greig had left - but the story did have a happy ending, as Greig was back in the restaurant a few weeks later for a much more successful date.

6 The Kardashians (2007 - present) Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Where do we even start with this lot?



Whether it’s Kim and Kris Humphries ending their marriage after less than a year, the yo-yo romance of Kourtney and Scott Disick or the dramatic end to Kris Jenner’s marriage to Caitlyn, their fly-on-the-wall show has documented plenty of relationship drama.



The one that hit us the hardest was probably the breakdown of Khloe and Lamar Odom’s marriage, though, as she tearfully opened up about the various problems they’d been privately dealing with behind closed doors.

7 Stephen Bear and Lillie Lexie Gregg (‘Celebrity Big Brother’, 2016) Channel 5 After spending weeks watching her boyfriend cavorting in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house with fellow contestant Chloe Khan, Lillie entered the house as part of a task to let him know their romance was over.



In a tearful speech, Lillie told him: “The embarrassment and the humiliation I’ve had… I’ve never experienced anything so difficult in my life… it’s all one big game to you, but it’s a joke at my expense. You’ve absolutely humiliated me.”



Making it all the more embarrassing, Bear had a tower of doughnuts stacked on his head at the time as part of a task, but the incident shockingly didn’t affect his popularity, and he wound up winning the whole show.

8 Ben Cohen and Abby Blayney (‘Strictly Come Dancing’, 2013) Steve Thorne via Getty Images The so-called ‘Strictly’ curse has struck multiple couples over the years, but arguably its most high-profile casualty was former rugby star Ben Cohen.



Shortly after taking part in ‘Strictly’, Ben announced that he and his wife of 10 years, who he had been in a relationship with since his schooldays, were going their separate ways.



He later revealed he was in a relationship with his former ‘Strictly’ partner Kristina Rihanoff, and while the new couple have repeatedly insisted that they didn’t get together until long after the series, Ben’s ex Abby still blamed his participation on their split.

9 Binky Felstead and Alex Mytton (‘Made In Chelsea’, 2014) E4 Docusoaps like ‘Made In Chelsea’ thrive on relationship drama, but Binky and Alex’s courtship felt like a breath of fresh air from all of that. Theirs seemed like a union based on trust and openness.



What’s more, it appeared to viewers like they actually liked each other, which was a welcome break for fans of the E4 show, suggesting maybe not all ‘Made In Chelsea’ romances were doomed from the beginning.



Or so we thought, at least.



As the show’s seventh series unwound, more and more accusations about Alex came to light, starting with a rumour that he’d been unfaithful and ending in the revelation that he’d participated in an orgy behind her back.

10 Stephanie Davis and Sam Reece (‘Celebrity Big Brother’, 2016) Zak Hussein via Getty Images Stephanie entered the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house in 2016 still loved up with her then-squeeze, model Sam Reece, singing his praises and insisting in her pre-‘CBB’ interviews that she would be staying faithful to him.



Enter Jeremy McConnell, and just a few weeks later she was telling a very different story altogether, claiming that Sam had been mistreating her (which he vehemently denied), and dumping him from inside the house so she and Jeremy could make a go of it on the outside.

11 Marco Pierre White Jr ('Big Brother', 2016) Danny Martindale via Getty Images But that wasn’t the only time that year that the ‘Big Brother’ house saw one of its residents break up with their partner on the outside.



Marco’s days in the house were still in single figures when he admitted that he wasn’t happy with his fiancée, instead spending his time sleeping with fellow contestant Laura Carter, who he was seen inviting to choke him in one memorable and shocking scene.