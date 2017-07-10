‘The Really Wild Show’ Could Be Making A Comeback (And We’re Totally Here For It)

Chris Packham has revealed that, after 11 years off air, ‘The Really Wild Show’ could be returning to our screens. The BBC programme had an impressive 20-year run and the ‘Springwatch’ host has now revealed that we might be seeing it return.

BBC Chris and Michaela now host 'Springwatch' together

PA Archive/PA Images Remember K'Nex? Well here's Michaela with an actual lemur and one made from plastic

‘The Really Wild Show’ saw its presenters travelling around the globe and teaching viewers about wildlife, scooping three Baftas along the way. In recent years, a number of TV shows from times gone by have made successful comebackS, including ‘The Crystal Maze’, which is currently being fronted by Richard Ayoade. Paul O’Grady is also at the helm of a spruced up ‘Blind Date’, while ITV is currently planning to bring back ‘Dancing On Ice’.