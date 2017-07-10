‘The Really Wild Show’ Could Be Making A Comeback (And We’re Totally Here For It)

Chris Packham has revealed that, after 11 years off air, ‘The Really Wild Show’ could be returning to our screens.
The BBC programme had an impressive 20-year run and the ‘Springwatch’ host has now revealed that we might be seeing it return.
‘The Really Wild Show’ had a number of different presenters through the years, including his ‘Springwatch’ co-presenter Michaela Strachan, who could also be returning with Chris.
Revealing the news for the first time, he told The Sun: “There have been a few chats about bringing ‘The Really Wild Show’ back. There is a certain amount of nostalgia for it.
“Obviously, our co-host Terry Nutkins died a couple of years ago so it would be down to Michaela and I.
“But there’s a huge adult population that remember the show with enormous fondness. Virtually every time I go out someone talks about it.”
‘The Really Wild Show’ saw its presenters travelling around the globe and teaching viewers about wildlife, scooping three Baftas along the way.
In recent years, a number of TV shows from times gone by have made successful comebackS, including ‘The Crystal Maze’, which is currently being fronted by Richard Ayoade.
Paul O’Grady is also at the helm of a spruced up ‘Blind Date’, while ITV is currently planning to bring back ‘Dancing On Ice’.