Taking your kids out for dinner when they’re not in a good mood can be a frustrating experience.
Asking them what they want to eat can get tricky, when they simply respond: “I don’t know” or even worse: “I don’t care”.
So a restaurant in America decided to make mealtimes easier for parents by translating common phrases said by kids into dishes.
If a child says: “I’m not hungry”, you should order them a basket of chicken tenders, according to Fager’s Island restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland, US.
And if you get faced with: “I don’t want that”, just order them the fries.
Seems pretty simple.
A photo of the menu was shared on Reddit on Monday 24 July with the caption: “This menu designer understands kids.”