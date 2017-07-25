All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    25/07/2017 11:25 BST

    Restaurant Menu Translates Kids' Common Phrases Into Meals So Parents Know What To Order Them

    'I don't want that' = kids' fries 🍟

    Taking your kids out for dinner when they’re not in a good mood can be a frustrating experience.

    Asking them what they want to eat can get tricky, when they simply respond: “I don’t know” or even worse: “I don’t care”. 

    So a restaurant in America decided to make mealtimes easier for parents by translating common phrases said by kids into dishes.

    This menu designer understands kids. from KitchenConfidential

    If a child says: “I’m not hungry”, you should order them a basket of chicken tenders, according to Fager’s Island restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland, US.

    And if you get faced with: “I don’t want that”, just order them the fries.

    Seems pretty simple.

    A photo of the menu was shared on Reddit on Monday 24 July with the caption: “This menu designer understands kids.”

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Eating Out With A Toddler
    MORE:parentsFamilyChildren

    Conversations