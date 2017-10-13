One of London’s most famous parks has issued a stark safety warning to visitors after a woman was savagely gored by a rutting stag.

Milliner Yuan Li - who has made hats for stars including Holly Willoughby, Myleene Klass, and Michelle Keegan - reportedly sustained a number of serious injuries after a male deer with “huge” antlers charged at her in Richmond Park last Friday.

The 43-year-old was left with six puncture wounds following the incident, one of which required treatment by a plastic surgeon.

Li told the Evening Standard she was scared for her life when she noticed one of the male deer - which can weigh up to 190kg - running towards her.

“I thought I was going to die,” she told the paper. “He attacked me with his antlers. It went into my body. I was mauled on the ground screaming.