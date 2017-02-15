Ricki Lake has announced that her ex-husband Christian Evans has died, aged 45.
The US star, who was a guest judge on last weekend’s ‘Let It Shine’ on BBC One, confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram post.
Sharing an adorable picture of her hugging her former partner, the US actress and presenter told fans she had lost her “soulmate”.
She wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I share that my beloved soulmate, Christian Evans has passed.
“The world didn’t understand this man, but I did. He succumbed to his life long struggle with bipolar disorder.
“For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you.
“I am a greater person for having known him and spent the past 6 and a half years of my life with him.
“He was a man of love and what mends my broken heart today is knowing that he is finally at peace and his spirit is free.”
Ricki, who starred in the original ‘Hairspray’ movie before landing her own hugely successful US chat show, met the jewellery designer in 2010.
The couple got engaged in August 2011 and married two years ago before splitting in October 2014. They filed for divorce a week later citing irreconcilable differences.