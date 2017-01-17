Animal welfare activists have welcomed the announcement that Ringling Brothers Circus will cease its animal shows from May, citing a decline in ticket sales.

The curtain is coming down for the American business after 146 years.

Dwindling audience numbers combined with high operating costs, along with changing public tastes and prolonged battles with animal rights groups all contributed to its demise, the Associated Press reports.

The closure comes a year after the company removed elephants from its shows following mounting controversy.