The actor may be best known by TV fans for his starring role as Walt Jr, but in the years since he first found fame on the show, RJ - who has mild cerebral palsy - has worked to raise awareness and visibility of disability.

‘Breaking Bad’ star RJ Mitte has called for more diversity on screen, during an interview on Build Series London.

Now, he has called on the entertainment industry to do more, explaining: “A change of perception of reality [is vital].

“I think it’s so important to show kids disability on a mainstream level, to bring a normality to it on the screen, to bring a normality what we are as a human race.”

He also revealed his reasons for deciding to use his celebrity status for good, adding: “I always wanted to have an impact in the community, my grandparents were big on that, not just for disability.

“I always knew there was a need for it and because of the notoriety I got from ‘Breaking Bad’, because of the access I was allowed to have, it put me on a different platform, to be able to be more vocal about it.”

RJ’s ‘Breaking Bad’ days may have ended four years ago, but that hasn’t stopped fans from recognising him as ‘the breakfast guy’, and he also revealed what that’s like.

