‘Downton Abbey’ Star Rob James-Collier Receives Backlash After Gay Typecasting Comments

Former ‘Downton Abbey’ star Rob James-Collier has been criticised, after claiming playing a gay character in the period drama has left him “typecast”.

The actor played dastardly under-butler Thomas Barrow in all six series of the ITV show, which aired its last episode in 2015.

In an interview with the Radio Times, Rob claimed casting producers have found it difficult to see him as a “heterosexual love interest”.

PA Archive/PA Images Rob James-Collier

He said: “I think audiences in the US can identify quite easily with the quintessential English gent and English lady, whereas a neurotic, dark, gay character like Thomas is a hard thing to put into the American market. It can lead to typecasting.

“Because Thomas Barrow is gay and is, essentially, the bad guy for much of the show, a lot of people within the industry can only see you as that.

“They might not be in a rush to see you as a heterosexual love interest. That takes time.”

He went on to reveal he had since turned down theatre roles as gay characters because he “really wanted to show something different”.

After the interview was picked up by various other news outlets, his comments caused a stir online, where he faced a backlash.

Some pointed out he had no problem with playing the role while he was being paid for it, while others pointed out how it shows how more LBGT+ actors should be awarded LGBT+ roles.

What a load of heterosexual BS https://t.co/80lf7aDXnb — Chris Mandle (@chris_mandle) October 6, 2017

I think it's a shame Rob James-Collier thinks playing a gay character on Downton Abbey harmed his acting career... pic.twitter.com/fJ7m9Eg6vN — Ed Brody (@chiefbrody1984) October 6, 2017

Rob James-Collier didn't seem to have any problems w/ his role (and income) while Downton was active. It's been 2 yrs. since. Why now? — Kurt M V Rich (@kurtmvrich) October 6, 2017

Another straight actor who.pretented hecwas happy playing a gay charcter then disses it when hes no longer playing the part — mark daniel (@mark_ian_) October 4, 2017

First off, he is trash. Second, this is why only open lgbt actors should play those roles. Str8s only want recognition not representation. — Picosopayaso (@Mexinomicon) October 4, 2017

No, saying stupid things like this will hurt his career... — KARA👠SNAZZYPANTS (@stedanchick) October 4, 2017

Nobody in America would know who Rob James-Collier is if it effect for playing a gay man in Downton Abbey. https://t.co/1JI39fxt2B — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) October 4, 2017

don't take gay roles unless you can take gay discrimination — Gay Zeus Crystal (@thevanisher) October 4, 2017

What a load of bollocks. “A bad workman always blames his tools” comes to mind. — Philip Gahan (@Phil_Gahan) October 4, 2017

Awe bless. Not just because he was more wooden than the New Forest — A D'L (@scotsguy_61) October 4, 2017

Time to play everyone's favorite game. "Let's blame the gays." If u were that good of an actor ur so called career would be fine. #Idiot — simon sols (@simonsols_1995) October 3, 2017

Bullshit! #JakeGyllenhaal played a gay cowboy and got an Oscar nomination, has since played Str8 guys since! Get a new agent & PR! pic.twitter.com/t7ud3oDIb9 — 💋Stefano Dee💕 (@NotoriousSDA) October 4, 2017

And I only thought us gays got blamed for flooding, hurricanes, natural disasters. It seems we have endless talent and creating havoc. — ALAN (@alan_darbyshire) October 4, 2017

One of Rob’s biggest storylines on ‘Downton Abbey’ saw Thomas attempt to ‘cure’ his homosexuality.

The actor previously said that depicting the difficulties LGBT+ can face while coming to terms with their sexuality had led to him receiving messages from people in a similar position, saying it helped them.

At the time, he described it as “the greatest compliment of all”, adding to the International Business Times that they were “very humbling, poignant and heartfelt”.

10 LGBT Rising Stars