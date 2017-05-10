All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    10/05/2017 11:10 BST | Updated 10/05/2017 15:11 BST

    Robert Miles Dead: 'Children' Composer, Trance Producer Dies Aged 47

    'Children' is still one of the biggest dance tracks in history.

    Robert Miles has died aged 47, it has been confirmed.

    The revered trance DJ, who was best known for his iconic global hit ‘Children’, had been suffering from cancer.

    ‘Robert passed away peacefully last night after a courageous battle with stage 4 metastatic cancer over the last 9 months,’ his radio station OpenLab announced today on its Facebook page. 

    Their full statement reads as follows: 

    ‘Children’ went to number one in the charts in more than a dozen countries around the world in 1995, and is still recognised as one of the biggest dance tracks in music history.

    The Italian musician, born Robert Concina in Switzerland, later explained the song had been inspired by pictures he saw of child victims of war in Yugoslavia.

    Robert Miles later said he first recognised the power of the song, when he sneakily introduced into a set list he was playing to a big outdoor crowd.

    “Everyone stopped dancing, they all stood still, and then they started crying. It was phenomenal,” he remembered.

    Robert had been a bright light on the music scene since a decade before his huge breakthrough, working as a DJ and producer.

     

