It wouldn’t be too unexpected to witness a child throwing a tantrum after losing out on a TV game show,’ but a fully grown man, less so.
But that’s exactly what happened on Sunday night’s episode of ‘Robot Wars’ when one rather peeved robot enthusiast stormed off the show after losing out to a group of school children.
Team Behemoth’s captain, Ant, saw red after his four-man team lost to Team Cherub, consisting of three young children and their guardian.
With no outright winner, the battle champion had to be decided by judges, who chose Team Cherub to go through to the final - cue a moment of pure TV gold.
Instead of accepting defeat graciously, Ant appeared to mutter ‘whatever’ before handing his robot remote to one of his teammates and storming off set as the kids’ team did a little victory dance.
Sore loser, much?
Needless to say, Twitter was in pieces…
Afterwards, Ant said the decision to put a ‘grabber’ on their robot instead of a ‘scoop’ cost them dearly.
He added: “The reason I walked out there was because I was so annoyed at the team for making that decision not to go with a guaranteed win.
“Sometimes it’s best for you to go with what you know works.”
And sometimes it’s best to accept defeat graciously (and not blame your teammates), Ant.
Watch him throw a hissy fit in the video above.