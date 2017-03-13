It wouldn’t be too unexpected to witness a child throwing a tantrum after losing out on a TV game show,’ but a fully grown man, less so.

But that’s exactly what happened on Sunday night’s episode of ‘Robot Wars’ when one rather peeved robot enthusiast stormed off the show after losing out to a group of school children.

Team Behemoth’s captain, Ant, saw red after his four-man team lost to Team Cherub, consisting of three young children and their guardian.