A quick scroll through rumoured ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate Rosanna Davison’s Instagram may reveal that she’s currently a nutritional therapist and blogger, but this vintage clip reveals that hasn’t always been the case.
The former Miss World’s dad is singer Chris de Burgh and judging from this footage, taken from a 2004 German TV show, Rosanna inherited some of his singing abilities.
Admittedly, she doesn’t get that much time on the mic, but when Rosanna eventually chimes in, she doesn’t fail to impress the audience.
Recent seasons of ‘CBB’ haven’t failed to deliver in the drama stakes and judging from this crop of stars heading into the Borehamwood bungalow, that isn’t about to change.
According to reports, Rosanna and fellow British and Irish housemates will be joined by a host of stars from the States, with reality TV pros Chad Johnson and Brandi Glanville among those jetting over especially.
Shaun Williamson - aka Barry from ‘EastEnders’ - is also among them too, along with two ‘Ex On The Beach’ cast members and one face fans will recognise from ’Made In Chelsea’.