Britain’s biggest health food chain says sales of rosemary have almost tripled during exams season after researchers claimed that the smell of the herb could improve memory.

A study released earlier this month found that pupils who worked in a room with the aroma of rosemary oil boosted their results in memory tests by between five and seven percent.

Now Holland & Barrett says students and their parents have been rushing to stock up on rosemary products in the hope of giving them an edge in tests, with GCSE, A Level and university exams all underway.