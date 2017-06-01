‘Coronation Street’ legend Julie Goodyear has paid tribute to her former soap husband, Roy Barraclough, following the news of his death.

On Thursday morning (1 June), it was announced that Roy - who starred as pub landlord Alec Gilroy in ‘Corrie’ for more than a decade - had died at the age of 81, after a short period of ill health.

Julie, best known for playing Roy’s on-screen wife Bet Gilroy (née Lynch), has now paid her respects, fondly recalling their friendship and time on the cobbles together.