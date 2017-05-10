Former ‘Great British Bake Off’ contestant Ruby Tandoh has blasted the current crop of TV chefs in a lengthy Twitter rant, labelling them “dull snobs”.
The 25-year-old, who was a runner-up to Frances Quinn in the 2013 series, criticised the likes of Nigella Lawson for “Marie Antoinetting” their way through life, claiming many have never made a family meal in their life.
And Tom Kerridge didn’t fair much better either, with Ruby saying she’s “bored” of “pompous real food guys”.
She tweeted: “Horsey-maned rich girls and pompous ‘real food’ guys, all of them white, make up nearly all of the food world and i am so BORED of it.
“It started with cookbooks written by rich women who were hobbyist cooks but never once made the family dinner (that’s what the maid was for) and then it continued through generations of food writers, nearly exclusively white, and always rich.
“Just marie antoinetting their way thru this fetishistic ‘domesticity’ except, alas, no guillotine.
“Then Nigella (god bless her soul) unwittingly bolstered the foundations for this aspirational, just-look-how-rich-i-am, kind of cooking.
She goes on to label the American chef Anthony Bourdain a “prick” to her 89,000 followers.
She continued: “[Anthony] Bourdain is a prick, [Tom] Kerridge sells this hokey fukin ‘happy diet’, even some of my food heroes have proven themselves to be dull snobs.
“It’s all so boring and this is why you should listen to @raceandfood and other great alt food media. Basically just eat the rich.”
It’s not the first time the outspoken star has made her feelings known about other chefs.
Last year, she branded ‘Bake Off’ judge Paul Hollywood a “peacocking manchild” and accused him of “lingering where the money is” when he decided to stay with the baking show when it moved to Channel 4.
She had also previously described him as a “walking gammon joint”.