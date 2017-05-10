Former ‘Great British Bake Off’ contestant Ruby Tandoh has blasted the current crop of TV chefs in a lengthy Twitter rant, labelling them “dull snobs”.

The 25-year-old, who was a runner-up to Frances Quinn in the 2013 series, criticised the likes of Nigella Lawson for “Marie Antoinetting” their way through life, claiming many have never made a family meal in their life.

And Tom Kerridge didn’t fair much better either, with Ruby saying she’s “bored” of “pompous real food guys”.