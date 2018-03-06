RuPaul Apologises To Trans Community After Controversial Comments On Transgender 'Drag Race' Queens

RuPaul says he “regrets the hurt he has caused” to the transgender community after making controversial comments about them competing on ‘Drag Race’. The US drag artist, who fronts the hit series, sparked a backlash with an interview in the Guardian, where he said he “probably” wouldn’t allow a contestant who had “really transitioned” to compete.

Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images RuPaul has sparked controversy with his comments about trans 'Drag Race' contestants

In the interview, he said: “Drag loses its sense of danger and its sense of irony once it’s not men doing it, because at its core it’s a social statement and a big f-you to male-dominated culture. So for men to do it, it’s really punk rock, because it’s a real rejection of masculinity.” When the interviewer then asked about season nine queen Peppermint - the first openly transgender woman to compete on ‘Drag Race’ - Ru responded: “Mmmm. It’s an interesting area. Peppermint didn’t get breast implants until after she left our show; she was identifying as a woman, but she hadn’t really transitioned.” Asked if he would accept a contestant who had “really transitioned” onto the show, he continued: “Probably not. You can identify as a woman and say you’re transitioning, but it changes once you start changing your body. It takes on a different thing; it changes the whole concept of what we’re doing. “We’ve had some girls who’ve had some injections in the face and maybe a little bit in the butt here and there, but they haven’t transitioned.” He later doubled down on his comments on Twitter, writing: “You can take performance enhancing drugs and still be an athlete, just not in the Olympics.”

You can take performance enhancing drugs and still be an athlete, just not in the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/HkJjzXzUGm — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 5, 2018

His comments were widely slammed on social media, including by season six queen Gia Gunn, who came out as transgender after appearing on the show:

you have zero right to gatekeep drag, drag is an art form, it can be interpreted and executed in many different ways, drag was always about freedom, liberty and self confidence, disallowing particular people that luxury in your eyes is limiting and wrong, but go ahead block me — ANGUSRAZE (@ANGUSRAZE) March 5, 2018

RuPaul: *casts Trinity, Detox, Chad, countless other cis male queens who have had surgery to look more traditionally feminine and not need to pad/wear as harsh makeup in drag*

RuPaul: ummm trans women who have had surgery aren't allowed!!! Sorry its unfair to cis men!!! — Ben Dover (@fuckingwooboi) March 5, 2018

SORRY but drag shouldn’t have fucking rules it’s for EVERYONE — owen⚡️ (@xowenm) March 5, 2018

It is very easy to say “For Drag Race, I want to highlight cis men who do drag, because it is the type of drag I do and it’s a fuck you to gender and toxic masculinity.” Other types of drag are very valid. Don’t imply trans people are cheating @RuPaul — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) March 5, 2018

Rupaul’s comments on trans contestants competing on Drag Race further reveals how gay men can be viciously exclusive and transphobic in a community that we share — Parasite Eve (@urbestenemy) March 6, 2018

Rupaul thinks trans women have no place in drag but somehow cis white woman should be sitting on the judging panel of a drag competition. Girl pick a struggle! pic.twitter.com/JMVmUr58pp — Anal Eaze Keating 💕 (@deaddilf69) March 5, 2018

Disappointed w/ RuPaul but not surprised. Let's continue to create and maintain spaces for all kinds of drag. Make the queer drag world you want to see! If everyone is subjected to gender norms, everyone should be able to do drag. Drag is not worth doing unless it liberates all. — Erika Klash (@ErikaKlash) March 5, 2018

you forgot the one where rupaul decided to hijack femininity for cis gay men only because he’s a TERF who preaches for the sake of lining his pocket book with dollar bills https://t.co/fIXI0xwG8X — 𝔟𝔦𝔟𝔩𝔢𝔤𝔦𝔯𝔩 (@BibleGirl666) March 5, 2018

out of season 9 top 4 there were 3 trans/gnc people AND trinity, your precious cis male drag queen, has so much plastic surgery she shouldnt even be allowed on the show by your stupid performance enhancing drugs definition are you fucking kidding me you absolute moron rupaul — laurel (@releasethedoves) March 5, 2018

Gia wrote: “Although I do feel the separation from being a drag queen and now a trans woman, there should not be any reason to be ‘not accepted’ when it comes to the art of drag. If you are a fierce artist, your a fierce artist & should be judged based on your art. NOT your gender identity!”

Although I do feel the separation from being a drag queen and now a trans woman, there should not be any reason to be “not accepted” when it comes to the art of drag. If you are a fierce artist, your a fierce artist & should be judged based on your art. NOT your gender identity! — Gia Gunn (@GiaGunn) March 5, 2018

LGBT activist Stevie Donnan also accused Ru of being a gate-keeper of what drag is in a blog on HuffPost UK. He wrote: “Quite frankly it’s not up to RuPaul or anyone else to decide when someone is male (or female) enough to be considered a drag queen or to fit inside their narrow definition of gender identity.” Ru has now issued an apology on Twitter, claiming he has learned from the trans community over his comments.

Each morning I pray to set aside everything I THINK I know, so I may have an open mind and a new experience. I understand and regret the hurt I have caused. The trans community are heroes of our shared LGBTQ movement. You are my teachers. pic.twitter.com/80Qi2halN2 — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 5, 2018

In the 10 years we’ve been casting Drag Race, the only thing we've ever screened for is charisma uniqueness nerve and talent. And that will never change. pic.twitter.com/0jsyt6MRvO — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 5, 2018

“Each morning I pray to set aside everything I THINK I know, so I may have an open mind and a new experience,” he wrote. “I understand and regret the hurt I have caused. The trans community are heroes of our shared LGBTQ movement. You are my teachers.” He added: “In the 10 years we’ve been casting Drag Race, the only thing we’ve ever screened for is charisma uniqueness nerve and talent. And that will never change.” ‘Drag Race’ previously faced criticism or using the phrase “she-mail”, which many saw as transphobic. Bosses stopped using the controversial phrase in 2014.