‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans in the UK have been thrown a lifeline, ahead of the upcoming ‘All Stars’ series.

The reality show currently streams on Netflix here in the UK, but as many frustrated ‘Drag Race’ fans will know, their coverage doesn’t include past ‘All Stars’ series, leading viewers to seek *ahem* alternative methods if they want to see incredible moments like Alyssa Edwards as Joan Crawford, or the group performance of ‘Read U Wrote U’.

With just weeks to go until the third ‘All Stars’ reintroduces a host of former contestants to the infamous pink workroom, Comedy Central has announced they’ll be showing the new series from Saturday 27 January, just 48 hours after it debuts in the US.