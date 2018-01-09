‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans in the UK have been thrown a lifeline, ahead of the upcoming ‘All Stars’ series.
The reality show currently streams on Netflix here in the UK, but as many frustrated ‘Drag Race’ fans will know, their coverage doesn’t include past ‘All Stars’ series, leading viewers to seek *ahem* alternative methods if they want to see incredible moments like Alyssa Edwards as Joan Crawford, or the group performance of ‘Read U Wrote U’.
With just weeks to go until the third ‘All Stars’ reintroduces a host of former contestants to the infamous pink workroom, Comedy Central has announced they’ll be showing the new series from Saturday 27 January, just 48 hours after it debuts in the US.
The new series will see recent competitors Trixie Mattel, Kennedy Davenport, Aja, Chi Chi Devayne, Milk, BenDeLaCreme and Thorgy Thor fighting for a spot in the ‘Drag Race’ hall of fame, alongside two queens from earlier seasons, Morgan McMichaels and Shangela.
RuPaul has also previously teased that a mystery 10th queen will also be competing.
The most recent ‘All Stars’ series of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ aired in 2016, and saw Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 coming out on top.
Meanwhile, ‘Drag Race’ fans here in the UK recently welcomed a former finalist back to the screen when Courtney Act was a late edition to the current series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ (immediately making headlines thanks to a rather unfortunate wardrobe malfunction on her way into the house).
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3’ debuts on Comedy Central at 10pm on 27 January.