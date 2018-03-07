Peppermint, the first contestant on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ to have been openly transgender throughout her time on the show, has spoken about RuPaul’s recent controversial comments about trans people. Last year, Peppermint finished in second place in the ninth season of ‘Drag Race’, behind winner Sasha Velour, and during her time on the show, she spoke about her experiences of being a trans woman in the drag community.

World Of Wonder Peppermint in her 'Drag Race' promo shot

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images RuPaul

Following the controversy created by his Guardian interview, RuPaul initially stood by what he said, tweeting: “You can take performance enhancing drugs and still be an athlete, just not in the Olympics.” However, he later said: “Each morning I pray to set aside everything I THINK I know, so I may have an open mind and a new experience. I understand and regret the hurt I have caused. The trans community are heroes of our shared LGBTQ movement. You are my teachers. “In the 10 years we’ve been casting Drag Race, the only thing we’ve ever screened for is charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. And that will never change.” ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ is currently airing in Comedy Central, with a new series of the show’s regular run debuting in the US later in the month.