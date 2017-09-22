We’ve known for a while now that Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have a bit of a naughty side, but even we weren’t expecting to see some of the things featured in their latest show ‘The Seven Year Itch’.

The pair’s new Channel 5 series saw them explore ways to spice up a marriage, and things took rather a kinky turn.

Not only did Eamonn get acquainted with a blow up doll and a sex robot, he also whipped a submissive as he and Ruth visited an S&M dungeon to meet a dominatrix.

Clearly inspired by what she’d seen, Ruth then donned full bondage gear, complete with a cat-o-nine-tails.

Channel 5

It seems we were not the only ones who were taken aback by the show, as fans on Twitter also shared their hilarity.

Didnt think id be sat watching @EamonnHolmes spanking a bloke on a thursday night.. but yano 🤷 #7yearitch — amie olley (@amie_olley) September 21, 2017

Having turned it over to see Eamonn & Ruth discussing bondage with awful innuendos, I'm baffled Bromans isn't the strangest thing on TV atm. https://t.co/c5ZlM025ZW — David Mooney (@DavidMooney) September 21, 2017

Okay. We switched over to channel 5 and Eamon and Ruth are in a sex dungeon learning about discipline. I'm even more confused than before... — Sam Atkins (@Atkins_Sam) September 21, 2017

In absolute hysterics watching Eamonn an Ruth Seven Year Itch!You two are a match made in heaven. Love the witty comments.Just brilliant — Diane Phillips (@dianadors54) September 21, 2017

Only fifteen minutes in and my eyes are already opened! 😂 @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL, love your documentary style. 😊 #7yearitch — Rory MacKay (@ShadSiren) September 21, 2017

Please don't show Eamon Holmes sex face, please don't show Eamon Holmes sex face, please don't show Eamon Holmes sex face #7YearItch — The Blunderbuss (@KimJongNeale) September 21, 2017

Never gunna be able to look at @RuthieeL and @EamonnHolmes in the same way again 😂 #7yearitch — Gracie (@Gracelane31) September 21, 2017

This weekend, we’ll be seeing yet another side to Ruth, as she takes to the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ floor for the first time.

Luckily though, she’ll be swapping her leather coat and cap for a spangly gown as she and dancing partner Anton DuBeke perform a Waltz to ‘This Nearly Was Mine’, taken from the soundtrack to the musical ‘South Pacific’.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ airs on Saturday at 6.25pm on BBC One, while ‘Seven Year Itch’ continues next Thursday at 9pm on Channel 5.