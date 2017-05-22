Ruth Langsford Explains Why She And Eamonn Holmes Can't Stop Talking About Their Sex Life

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are constantly making fans squirm with admissions about their sex life, but she has now explained why they keep doing it - and it seems you have journalists and a certain Rylan Clark-Neal to blame.

The ‘This Morning’ presenter has insisted she and her husband are between “a rock and a hard place” (so to speak) as they keep being asked about their nocturnal antics during interviews.

Ruth made the comments as HuffPost UK quizzed her on how she felt about Rylan’s recent remarks about his ‘telly mum and dad’ always “making him heave”.

Asked why they keep talking about sex, she replied: “It’s only because you lot keep asking us about it!

“We’re between a rock and a hard place because if we say ‘no comment’, they think there might be something wrong there. And if I say we’re quite happy thanks, people go ‘uh get a room you two’.”

Also pointing the finger of blame at her TV son, she continued: “Rylan makes it worse, because if ever you say anything remotely, he goes ‘oh shut up, mum and dad’. I totally blame him.”

It seems Ruth isn’t one to hold a grudge though, as she was full of praise about the ‘Babushka’ and ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’ presenter.

“He’s absolutely adorable,” she said. “The loveliest guy and I’m so pleased for him and his success.

“The thing I will always say to people about Rylan is he is not just lovely on television. You can tell a lot about a person by the way they behave off screen - to people behind the scenes, the drivers, the camera crew, and he isn’t a diva in any way.

“He’s very funny, but more than that he’s very kind and polite. I watch him with guests who may have a visitor who’s come into the studio and before I’ve even asked him to come over and say hello, he’ll say ‘oh I’ve already met them and done a picture’.”

She continued: “I think he’s a very intelligent broadcaster - very quick wit and I think he so deserves his place there in the presenting line-up. There are certain things you can’t teach people, and he’s just got it.”

