Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes often like to talk about their *ahem* intimate moments in interviews, but we don’t expect ‘This Morning’ viewers were expecting the pair to get quite so fruity on Friday’s (13 January) show.

The pair were interviewing a woman who claimed she was happy to be living in a sexless marriage, when they made an admission about their own sex lives.

ITV Eamonn Holmes made an admission about his and Ruth Langsford's sex lives on 'This Morning'

Eamonn couldn’t hide his surprise when the interviewee said she hadn’t had sex in two years, to which he said her husband “must be a very understanding man”.

As he countered an argument that men often turn down sex due to tiredness, he said: “Men do no understand the word ‘too tired’. It’s not in our vocabulary. No man is ever too tired to have sex.”

Ruth agreed, adding: “I’ve near said to you, ‘Come on’, and you’ve gone, ‘No, sorry love, too tired.”

ITV 'It’s Friday fun night, darling, don’t forget.'

But that wasn’t it, as the married couple hinted they would be getting “jiggy wiggy” after getting home tonight.

“I have to say it’s very important to me,” Eamonn said.

“It’s Friday fun night, darling, don’t forget,” Ruth promised.

But Eamonn hinted things may have been a little sparse in that department in recent times.

“There’s only one Friday in the month these days!” he bemoaned.

Ruth wasn’t the only one left blushing, either:

Eamon Holmes on #ThisMorning singing let's talk about Sex ... quick brave the snow !!!!! Break out the huskies !!!! — William Costigan (@Willcos857) January 13, 2017

Eamonn & Ruth discussing 'Friday fun night' will be haunting me in my dreams.



NOT BEFORE THE WATERSHED ITV!



😫 — Joe Maxwell (@JoeMaxwell1) January 13, 2017

#thismorning ruth and eamon having hanky panky its like two hyenas trying to out bark eachover — mark boris coster (@coster_mark) January 13, 2017

@CFCboogs @NiceGuyKenny she's just said it's "Friday fun night tonight darling" — MR SERIOUS FACE (@CFCGARYG) January 13, 2017

‘This Morning’ airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV.

