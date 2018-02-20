Ruth Wilson On 'The Affair' Pay Gap: 'I'm Sure Dominic West Gets More Than Me'

Ruth Wilson has added her voice to the ongoing discussion about gender pay disparity, claiming she’s “sure” she’s paid less than Dominic West, her co-star in ‘The Affair’.
The actress, who won a Golden Globe for her performance in ‘The Affair’ in 2014, told Radio Times she thinks that despite her plaudits in the industry, she feels she’ll never be seen by TV bosses as “on parity” with the men she works with.
She told the magazine: “I definitely get less money than a male in my situation would. Definitely.”
When asked more specifically if she felt there was a pay gap at ‘The Affair’, she said: “I think so. Certainly when I signed up to that project, I would have got paid less.
“Then they might argue, ‘Well, he’s already done a major American TV show, so he’s already got a level.’ But even after a Golden Globe I’m not going to be on parity.
“So he definitely gets more than me. I mean, I don’t know what the figure is, but I’m sure he does.”
Ruth went on to say that she didn’t feel especially comfortable bringing up the issue with her co-star, adding: “It’s quite hard to bring that up in a way. But it needs to be an open discussion and men need to help us out.
“I don’t want more money, I just want equal money. Which means men have to take less.”
HuffPost UK has reached out to representatives for Dominic West for further comment, and is awaiting a response.
Read Ruth’s full interview in the new issue of Radio Times, on sale now.