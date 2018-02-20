All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    20/02/2018 08:56 GMT

    Ruth Wilson On 'The Affair' Pay Gap: 'I'm Sure Dominic West Gets More Than Me'

    'Even after a Golden Globe I’m not going to be on parity.'

    Ruth Wilson has added her voice to the ongoing discussion about gender pay disparity, claiming she’s “sure” she’s paid less than Dominic West, her co-star in ‘The Affair’.

    The actress, who won a Golden Globe for her performance in ‘The Affair’ in 2014, told Radio Times she thinks that despite her plaudits in the industry, she feels she’ll never be seen by TV bosses as “on parity” with the men she works with.

    She told the magazine: I definitely get less money than a male in my situation would. Definitely.”

    Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
    Ruth at the Baftas earlier this week

    When asked more specifically if she felt there was a pay gap at ‘The Affair’, she said: “I think so. Certainly when I signed up to that project, I would have got paid less.

    “Then they might argue, ‘Well, he’s already done a major American TV show, so he’s already got a level.’ But even after a Golden Globe I’m not going to be on parity.

    “So he definitely gets more than me. I mean, I don’t know what the figure is, but I’m sure he does.”

    Bruce Glikas via Getty Images
    Ruth and co-star Dominic West

    Ruth went on to say that she didn’t feel especially comfortable bringing up the issue with her co-star, adding: “It’s quite hard to bring that up in a way. But it needs to be an open discussion and men need to help us out.

    “I don’t want more money, I just want equal money. Which means men have to take less.”

    HuffPost UK has reached out to representatives for Dominic West for further comment, and is awaiting a response.

    Read Ruth’s full interview in the new issue of Radio Times, on sale now.

    

