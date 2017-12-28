Rylan Clark-Neal has fired back at rumours he has been sacked from ‘This Morning’.
The presenter announced he was taking leave from doing his showbiz segment on the ITV show earlier this month, prompting speculation as to why.
However, Rylan has insisted he is simply taking a break, as he cleared up the rumours in a post on Twitter.
He wrote: “Rumours in press why I’m ‘leaving’ or been ‘axed’ from @thismorning. Truth is I need a break. I’ve been working constantly for 5 years and I need some time to myself.
“I will still be at Big Bro. I just need to take some time to myself. That’s all. I’ll be back soon xxx.”
Rylan later deleted the tweet when people mocked him for “needing” a break after five years of work.
One person wrote: “Try working 20 years for the NHS we could all do with a break!”
Another said: “It must be exhausting talking for 20 minutes on telly.”
Hitting back, he posted another tweet with a GIF of him rolling his eyes.
“WHEN YOU PIT A NICE LITTLE TWEET UP AND PEOPLE PIPE UP [sic],” he raged.
“I’ll just keep it simple....... I’ve not been sacked from @thismorning just having some time off that’s all. Night.”
After finishing fifth on ‘The X Factor’ in 2012, Rylan went on to win ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, before landing a spot hosting spin-off show ‘Bit On The Side’.
As well as his showbiz segment on ‘This Morning’, he has regularly helmed the daytime show when other hosts have been absent, and won an British LGBT Award for when he presented alongside husband Dan Clark-Neal in 2016.
Next year is set to be another busy one for Rylan, with a new series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ kicking off in January, while he will also be fronting ‘Celebrity Ghost Hunt’ for Channel 5, as well as new W gameshow ‘The Wave’.
Speaking on his last ‘This Morning’ last week, Rylan joked with hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes: “I am like a STD, I will always come back.”
‘This Morning’ returns on 2 January at 10.30am on ITV.