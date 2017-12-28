The presenter announced he was taking leave from doing his showbiz segment on the ITV show earlier this month, prompting speculation as to why.

Rylan Clark-Neal has fired back at rumours he has been sacked from ‘This Morning’ .

However, Rylan has insisted he is simply taking a break, as he cleared up the rumours in a post on Twitter.

He wrote: “Rumours in press why I’m ‘leaving’ or been ‘axed’ from @thismorning. Truth is I need a break. I’ve been working constantly for 5 years and I need some time to myself.

“I will still be at Big Bro. I just need to take some time to myself. That’s all. I’ll be back soon xxx.”

Rylan later deleted the tweet when people mocked him for “needing” a break after five years of work.

One person wrote: “Try working 20 years for the NHS we could all do with a break!”

Another said: “It must be exhausting talking for 20 minutes on telly.”

Hitting back, he posted another tweet with a GIF of him rolling his eyes.