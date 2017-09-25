Sadiq Khan Demands Standing Ovation For London's Emergency Services

Sadiq Khan demanded a standing ovation for emergency service workers today after “one of the darkest times in London’s recent history”.

During an emotional speech at the Labour Party conference in Brighton, the Mayor of London paid tribute to who rushed to help when the Grenfell Tower fire broke out and as the capital endured four terror attacks.

The Labour mayor said the city had seen “too much horror, too much suffering, too much loss” before he took aim at Tory austerity, which he said has made Britain less safe.

During a two-minute long standing ovation, he said: “On behalf of London and the Labour Party, thank you. You truly are heroes.”

He went on: “The Tories used to describe themselves as the party of law and order,” Khan said. “Well, that sounds like a bad joke today. And frankly, as a former Home Secretary, Theresa May should be utterly ashamed of her record.”

The Mayor then highlighted £1bn of real-terms cuts to the Met Police between 2010 and 2021, which he said was directly responsible for the closure of police stations and a reduction in the number of police officers and community support officers.