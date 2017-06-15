London Mayor Sadiq Khan told Grenfell Tower residents “I share your anger” as he braved heckles from a crowd at the scene.

As tensions mounted in the wake of the disaster, Khan was amidst a throng of angry residents demanding answers from power-holders.

He even interrupted a media appearance on Sky News to respond to a dazed young boy, who asked: “Mr Khan, How many children died? What are you gonna do about it?”

Before shaking his hand, Khan told him he personally would do all he could to help.

“The bad news is that a lot of people have died in a fire,” he told him. “There are brave firefighters, police and ambulance workers. They are in the building now.

“I know it is very sad because you may have a friend in there.”

The boy said: “What are you going to do about people’s lives? They lost their homes.”

Khan replied: “We are going to make sure they have somewhere to live.”