The sister of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi said she believes her brother carried out the terror attack because he “wanted revenge” for children dying in Syria.

Jomana Abedi described her brother, who is responsible for the deaths of at least 22 people, including children, as kind and loving.

She said that she was surprised by his actions and that he was driven by what he perceived to be injustices.

“I think he saw children—Muslim children—dying everywhere, and wanted revenge,” she told the Wall Street Journal.

“He saw the explosives America drops on children in Syria, and he wanted revenge.

“Whether he got that is between him and God.”