Sarah Harding has opened up about how she was affected by the break-up of Girls Aloud, during an emotional conversation in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.

Speaking to Big Brother in the Diary Room, in scenes to air in Wednesday’s (23 August) highlights show, Sarah admits she found it particularly tough after the group went their separate ways in 2013, revealing she still misses her former bandmates.

She laments: “My confidence was severely knocked over the last five, six years, especially since the band ended.

“And no one really tells you what to do when you’ve been up there for [a lot of] years, you’ve had a lot of crazy, life-changing scenarios happen during that time… and then all of a sudden, it’s gone.”