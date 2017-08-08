All Sections
    08/08/2017 15:39 BST

    Sarah Harding Discusses Girls Aloud Rift In 'Celebrity Big Brother' House

    One of her bandmates hasn't spoken to her 'in forever'. Whoever could she mean?

    They were once the UK’s biggest girl group, but former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding has admitted there’s now quite the rift between herself and her bandmates.

    The group split in 2013, after wrapping up their ‘Ten: The Hits’ tour, with Sarah revealing in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house that she’s no longer in contact with her bandmates.

    During a conversation with paranormal expert Derek Acorah, in scenes to be aired on Tuesday (8 August) night, Sarah explained: ”It’s so hard to catch up with any of them, really. Everyone has got their own thing going on. Three of them have got families now.”

    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    Girls Aloud on their last ever tour

    She cryptically added: “I haven’t seen or heard from one of them for forever. I don’t know where she’s gone.”

    One former Girls Aloud star we can rule out, though, is Nadine Coyle, who Sarah confessed to having recently had a “secret FaceTime” chat with.

    Earlier in the series, Sarah reamined coy when asked whether or not she’d fallen out with her former bandmate Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, telling ‘Ex On The Beach’ star Jemma Lucy: “We were like sisters, so of course it was never going to be plain sailing the whole time.

    “Being around girls all the time, it’s difficult sometimes… Nothing’s forever. We went through a lot together. We went through so much. Even if we had fell out, it wouldn’t be a major deal.”

    Tim Roney via Getty Images
    Girls Aloud in their early days, back in 2003

    Since Girls Aloud’s break-up, former bandmates Cheryl and Nadine have swapped digs in the press, particularly when the latter suggested that she hadn’t wanted the group to split up.

    Cheryl later claimed that Nadine was “full of shit”, and that the ‘Insatiable’ singer’s desire to go solo was the reason the group took a three-year break after the release of the chart-topping album, ‘Out Of Control’.

    See Sarah’s Girls Aloud chat in full in tonight’s (8 August), kicking off at 9pm on Channel 5.

