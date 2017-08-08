They were once the UK’s biggest girl group, but former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding has admitted there’s now quite the rift between herself and her bandmates.

The group split in 2013, after wrapping up their ‘Ten: The Hits’ tour, with Sarah revealing in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house that she’s no longer in contact with her bandmates.

During a conversation with paranormal expert Derek Acorah, in scenes to be aired on Tuesday (8 August) night, Sarah explained: ”It’s so hard to catch up with any of them, really. Everyone has got their own thing going on. Three of them have got families now.”