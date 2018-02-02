Sarah Jessica Parker has responded to Kim Cattrall’s claims they were never friends on ‘Sex And The City’, admitting she was “heartbroken” to hear her comments. SJP’s former co-star shocked fans last year when she told Piers Morgan: “We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and in some ways it’s a very healthy place to be.” She also said Sarah “could have been nicer”, and the relationships between the cast had become “toxic”. However, it seems Sarah has a rather different recollection of working with Kim on the classic sitcom.

New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker

When asked how she felt about Kim’s comments during an appearance on US show ‘What What Happens Live’, she responded: “Just…heartbroken. “I mean that whole week, you and I spoke about it… I found it really upsetting because that’s, you know, that’s not the way I recall our experience.” She continued: “So… it’s sad… I always think that what ties us together is this singular experience is the thing. It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives. “I’m hoping that that sort of eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken. That many years spent doing something so special that people had a connection with is such a privilege.”

Sarah Jessica also spoke about the future of the ‘Sex And The City’ franchise after Kim decided to walk away from making a third film. Of Kim leaving the role of Samantha, she said: “I think once everybody has thoroughly experienced the grieving process, then [director] Michael Patrick King can go back and sort of ponder what he might want to do and how he might want to proceed.” She also addressed reports Kim would be replaced by Sharon Stone in a future film, calling it an “interesting idea”. Kim previously explained why she wouldn’t return to ‘Sex In The City’, telling Piers Morgan: “Me playing her, that I can assure you will never happen. For me, it’s over. It’s over with no regrets. “I’ve moved on, this is what my sixties are about, they’re about me making decisions for me not my career, for me. And that feels frickin’ fantastic.”