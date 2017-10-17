Coup for Anas Sarwar As Big City Mayors Back MSP For Scottish Labour Leader

EMPICS Sport

Anas Sarwar has won the support of two big city mayors in his bid to become Scottish Labour Leader. In a sign the race could be a close-run affair, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and his Liverpool counterpart Steve Rotheram have thrown their weight behind the Glasgow MSP to succeed Kezia Dugdale. Most significant is securing the backing of Rotheram, a well-known ally of Jeremy Corbyn who most expected to back left-winger Richard Leonard.

In their statement, the Manchester and Liverpool mayors said: “We need Labour back in power in Scotland and across all the regions and nations of the UK. “Having worked closely with Anas in Westminster and witnessed the passion with which he led the Labour campaign to strengthen Scotland’s place in the UK, it’s clear that he has the energy and experience to lead Labour back to power.”

Ken Jack - Corbis via Getty Images Anas Sarwar MSP (L) and Richard Leonard MSP (R), the two candidates to announce so far that they will stand for the Scottish Labour Leadership