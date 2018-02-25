Being the centre of attention when pop princess Kylie Minogue is in the building is no mean feat, but Dec managed to steal the show during the star’s ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ performance.

Kylie was on the programme to promote her new album, which is released in April, and performed a greatest hits medley to close the show.

She didn’t do it alone though as Ant and Dec joined her for a selection of the tracks, with Dec climbing on a bar during ‘Spinning Around’.

Words will not do his dancing - or outfit - justice, so we’re going to just leave this picture here: