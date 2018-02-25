Being the centre of attention when pop princess Kylie Minogue is in the building is no mean feat, but Dec managed to steal the show during the star’s ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ performance.
Kylie was on the programme to promote her new album, which is released in April, and performed a greatest hits medley to close the show.
She didn’t do it alone though as Ant and Dec joined her for a selection of the tracks, with Dec climbing on a bar during ‘Spinning Around’.
Words will not do his dancing - or outfit - justice, so we’re going to just leave this picture here:
See what we mean? Kylie’s face says it all.
Ant also got involved, taking on another of Kylie’s most memorable looks:
We have to hand it to them, their moves were seriously impressive.
To close the show, Kylie went for a rendition of ‘Especially For You’ which, of course, meant a Jason Donovan was needed. But why have one, when you can have two?
This episode of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ was the first of the series and the duo revealed special plans for the seventh and final episode of the current run.
“This year the Saturday Night Takeaway series finale will be coming live from Universal Orlando Resort in Florida,” they announced live. “It’s going to be incredible. We’re celebrating our series finale with a party you’ll never forget.
“We’re taking over 200 of you to Florida and we’ll be giving away tickets all series long.”
‘Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ continues next Saturday on ITV from 7pm.