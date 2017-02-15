Scarlet fever cases have hit the highest level in England for 50 years, with more than 17,000 cases reported in 2016, a report has shown.

According to the BBC, a joint investigation by public health authorities from across England and Wales found that the incidence of scarlet fever tripled between 2013 and 2014, rising from 4,700 cases to 15,637 cases.

In 2016, there were 19,206 reported cases, the highest level since 1967.

The condition, sometimes referred to as “scarlatina”, is a bacterial infection that most commonly affects children between the ages of two and eight.

A spokesperson for Public Health England (PHE) told HuffPost UK: “Scarlet fever is usually a mild illness that can be treated with antibiotics to reduce the risk of further complications and to minimise the risk of its spread to others.”