Scarlett Moffatt is set for a seriously busy year after landing not one, not two but three TV jobs in as many days.

The ‘Gogglebox’ star will be all over our TV screens throughout 2017 after winning the last series of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’.

First up is this year’s National Television Awards on 25 January, which Scarlett will be presenting all of the backstage coverage of.

Speaking about her new role, Scarlett said: “I’ve never been to an awards ceremony before. I can’t believe the first one I’m attending is as part of the actual NTA team working alongside Dermot O’Leary, the master of live TV. I can’t believe it; it’s going to be such an amazing experience.

“To top it off my Dad gets to be my plus one and walk me down my first ever red carpet! What more can a girl ask for?”

Scarlett is also set to front a reboot of the Channel 4 dating show ‘Streetmate’, which was originally presented by Davina McCall.

“I remember watching Davina on Streetmate when I was younger and thinking females can present entertainment shows too, I want to do that when I’m older,” Scarlett said.

“It’s such a fun show and it’s two of my favourite things to do, chat to randomers and a love story.”

Finally, Scarlett will be joining fellow Geordies Ant and Dec on the next series of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ when it returns to ITV later this year.

Scarlett said: “I’ve watched Saturday Night Takeaway with my family for as long as I can remember I’m such a huge fan, so to be part of one of the biggest entertainment shows out there, with two of my all time TV heroes Ant and Dec, is an absolute dream.

“I am so excited. I didn’t think 2016 could be topped but I really can’t wait for my Saturday nights now.”

Just one thing, when is she going to sleep?

