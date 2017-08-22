‘Streetmate’ returned to our screens on Monday (21 August) night, and it seems new presenter Scarlett Moffatt was a hit with viewers.

The reboot follows the same format as the original series, and sees Scarlett finding single people on the streets in UK cities, fixing them up with other passers-by for an impromptu blind date.

Davia McCall’s shoes are tough ones to fill, but judging from Twitter responses to Scarlett’s debut, the former ‘Gogglebox’ star managed to impress: