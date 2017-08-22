‘Streetmate’ returned to our screens on Monday (21 August) night, and it seems new presenter Scarlett Moffatt was a hit with viewers.
The reboot follows the same format as the original series, and sees Scarlett finding single people on the streets in UK cities, fixing them up with other passers-by for an impromptu blind date.
Davia McCall’s shoes are tough ones to fill, but judging from Twitter responses to Scarlett’s debut, the former ‘Gogglebox’ star managed to impress:
Since winning ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’, Scarlett has landed a number of TV roles, presenting segments on ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’, ‘Virtually Famous’ and the backstage coverage at the National Television Awards.
Sadly one of the new projects she was involved in, ‘Host The Week’, wasn’t a success and Channel 4 axed the show after just one episode.
“We’re brave enough to take risks with innovative programme ideas,” a spokesperson said at the time. “But also to acknowledge they don’t all work and move on.”