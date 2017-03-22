Scarlett Moffatt is always one for telling it exactly how she sees it, and the latest person she’s dropped a truth bomb on is Zayn Malik.

The former ‘Gogglebox’ star branded the singer a “twat” and a “dickhead” in an attack in her new book.

Scarlett is not happy with the way the singer treated ex-fiancée Perrie Edwards, particularly at how he handled their very public break-up.