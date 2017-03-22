Scarlett Moffatt is always one for telling it exactly how she sees it, and the latest person she’s dropped a truth bomb on is Zayn Malik.
The former ‘Gogglebox’ star branded the singer a “twat” and a “dickhead” in an attack in her new book.
Scarlett is not happy with the way the singer treated ex-fiancée Perrie Edwards, particularly at how he handled their very public break-up.
In a passage taken from her book and printed in this week’s Reveal magazine, she said: “He acted like such a twat. I hope people realise what a dickhead he is, and that his music bombs.
“Seriously, who does he think he is?”
Zayn called things off with Little Mix’s Perrie in July 2016, after four years together.
Perrie previously described their split as the “worst time of her life”.
“A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that,” she wrote in Little Mix’s book ‘Our World’ last year.
“After I split with my partner, out of the blue, I had nowhere to go, which was incredibly stressful. For a while I had no idea what to do.”
Zayn had previously denied he had dumped her via text, telling Fader magazine: “I have more respect for Perrie than to end anything over text message.
“I love her a lot, and I always will, and I would never end our relationship over four years like that. She knows that, I know that, and the public should know that as well.”