A desperate search operation is on after a yacht was discovered run aground on the North East coast with its two crew members missing.

Lifeboats and helicopters were deployed to the North Yorkshire West Pier this morning, when the boat, called Don’t Panic, was discovered abandoned.

The coastguard had earlier appealed for help finding the crew, but later said it appeared the two members had scrambled to safety, leaving the boat but failing to notify the emergency services.

The blue and white yacht left Scarborough on Monday evening at around 5:30pm, and its departure was captured on CCTV.