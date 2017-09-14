Selena Gomez Reveals She's Had A Kidney Transplant

Lupus affects roughly 15,000 people in the UK. The autoimmune condition occurs when the immune system starts to attack and inflame healthy cells, tissue and organs.

The singer took to Instagram to share the news on 14 September, telling fans she’s in recovery from the procedure and will share more information about her surgery soon.

Selena Gomez has opened up about receiving a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raisa, after battling lupus.

Dr Nitin Shori, medical director of the Pharmacy2U Online Doctor service and a working NHS GP, previously told HuffPost UK: “There is a great variation in symptoms with most patients having mild to moderate symptoms. However, the effects of lupus on organs such as the kidneys can make it life-threatening.”

In Gomez’s case, a kidney transplant was key to helping her recover.

“I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my lupus,” she wrote on Instagram. “It was what I needed to do for my overall health.

“I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon, my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you.”