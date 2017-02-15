9 Self-Love Letters By Sexual Assault Survivors That Will Move You To Tears

While Valentine’s Day means flowers and chocolates for many, for others it can bring back haunting memories of sexual violence.

This year sexual assault survivors are sharing brave and powerful messages of self-love to publicly celebrate their lives, using the hashtag #SurvivorLoveLetter.

Tani Ikeda first started the hashtag in 2015, but decided to share the movement again ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“On a holiday that for many of us is an anniversary of violence I want to publicly celebrate rape survivors who go on living even after being treated by our perpetrators and society as less than human,” Ikeda wrote on Instagram, calling for others to share their stories.