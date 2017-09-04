Sharon Osbourne has opened up about husband Ozzy’s past infidelities, revealing he’s had six affairs over the course of their marriage.
The pair temporarily split last year, after Sharon discovered Ozzy had been sleeping with his hairdresser.
While the couple have since reunited - even going on to renew their wedding vows - she has now given a new interview to The Telegraph detailing some of his other indiscretions.
She said: “There were six of them: some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse out here, and then our cook.
“He had women in different countries. Basically, if you’re a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you.”
Of his most recent affair, Sharon added: “When I found out about the hairdresser, I couldn’t believe it. Because none of these women were show ponies; he was doing it to fill the void in some way.”
After Sharon decided to forgive Ozzy, he publicly revealed he was seeking treatment for sex addiction.
Speaking on her US chat show ‘The Talk’, Sharon told her fellow panellists: “It’s hard… it affects the whole family, and it’s quite embarrassing to talk about.
“Somehow drugs and drinking is more acceptable, but when it’s somebody who has a sex addiction, it’s more embarrassing.
“I am proud [Ozzy] has come out and admitted it finally. It’s very very hard. Every person who comes in the room thinks, ‘Oh, don’t come in, he’s here’. He should call Tiger Woods for some advice.”
Last month, Sharon announced her plans to retire from the showbiz world in the next five years to coincide with her 50th year in the business.
She told The Sun: “I want to keep my dignity. I’ve been working since I was 15 in this industry and I think that’s enough.”