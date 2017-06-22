Sharon Osbourne has revealed her niece was left in tears after a stunt she planned for her hen party backfired.

The ‘X Factor’ judge, known for taking things to the extremes wherever possible, was left in charge of her niece’s all-important bachelorette party, and decided to hire a stripper for the occasion.

J. Kempin via Getty Images Sharon Osbourne

Unfortunately, her niece did not see the funny side of the stunt.

Note to Sharon: Not everyone enjoys genitalia being used as jewellery. Mebs just book a spa day next time.

Sharon is currently gearing up for the next series of ‘The X Factor’, with auditions already underway in Liverpool.

She’ll be back on the panel with Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh, after the music mogul was impressed with chemistry among the judges during last year’s run.

