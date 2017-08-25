The ‘X Factor’ judge has revealed she is hoping to step out of the limelight in five years time, to coincide with her 50th year in show business.

Sharon Osbourne has announced her plans to retire from the entertainment industry.

She is quoted by The Sun as saying: “I’ve given myself five years then it’s time to say goodbye from the industry. I just think that it would be enough, I want to keep my ­dignity. I’ve been working since I was 15 in this industry and I think that’s enough.

“It’s very difficult if you’re at a gig and you’re the oldest person in the room. I think when you get to a certain age it can be somewhat embarrassing.”

Sharon, 64, has had a busy few years, jetting back and forth from the States to fulfill filming commitments on ‘The X Factor’ as well as US chat show ‘The Talk’.

Her marriage to rocker Ozzy Osbourne was also placed under strain when it was reported he’d had an affair last year.