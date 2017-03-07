Sheridan Smith Dedicates Olivier Award Nomination To Her Late Father

Sheridan Smith has dedicated her Olivier Award nomination to her late father, Colin, who died in December 2016.

The star is up for the Best Actress In A Musical accolade for her portrayal of Fanny Brice in the West End production of ‘Funny Girl’.

Sadly, the actress’s time in the production wasn’t easy and when her father was taken ill she was forced to take time off, though she later made a triumphant return to the stage.

Now, following the news that she’s up for an award at next month’s Oliviers, Sheridan has taken to Instagram to share her thoughts and pay tribute to her dad: