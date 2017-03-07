Sheridan Smith Dedicates Olivier Award Nomination To Her Late Father

Sheridan Smith has dedicated her Olivier Award nomination to her late father, Colin, who died in December 2016.
The star is up for the Best Actress In A Musical accolade for her portrayal of Fanny Brice in the West End production of ‘Funny Girl’.
Sadly, the actress’s time in the production wasn’t easy and when her father was taken ill she was forced to take time off, though she later made a triumphant return to the stage.
Now, following the news that she’s up for an award at next month’s Oliviers, Sheridan has taken to Instagram to share her thoughts and pay tribute to her dad:
“Wow so grateful for my nomination today, I just heard. Devastated I took time off when my dad was dying but so happy to be back doing a role I created and love!! This is the icing on the flipping cake,” she wrote underneath the first post.
Sheridan then added a picture of herself and her father at the same awards ceremony in 2011, along with the caption: “No-one ever does this job for awards but @olivierawards hold a special place in my heart, dad would never let me take a date other than him. nor would I want to!
“Miss u SO much pappa smith. glad @funnygirluk was the last show he saw me in. #myhero.”
Sheridan faces stiff competition in her category from Glenn Close and Amber Riley - for their roles in ‘Sunset Boulevard’ and ‘Dreamgirls’ - and the six lead stars of Gary Barlow’s ‘The Girls’, Debbie Chazen, Sophie-Louise Dann, Michele Dotrice, Claire Machin, Claire Moore and Joanna Riding, who have been nominated as a collective.
Sheridan is currently about to reprise the role of Fanny Brice in selected productions of the ‘Funny Girl’ UK tour, with her first show taking place in Liverpool tonight (Tuesday 7 March).