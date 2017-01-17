With all the hype, speculation and even talk of Russian cyber-intervention surrounding the lead-up to ‘Sherlock’s grand finale on Sunday night, you’d expect a national audience to be hooked.

Hmm, not so much… with viewing figures revealing that the final episode of the hit sleuthing show drew its lowest live audience ever, beaten by ‘Countryfile’ AND ‘Antiques Roadshow’ on Sunday evening.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman drew a respectable 5.9million viewers, but this is 2.2million viewers down from the first episode this series, and a whopping seven million viewers fewer than those who tuned in for the beginning of Series 3, and an explanation of how Sherlock had faked his death in the preceding cliff-hanger.