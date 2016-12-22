He said: “I’m not with Amanda any more. It’s very, very amicable - I’ll always love Amanda.”

Martin, whose roles in ‘The Hobbit’ and TV series ‘Fargo’ have made him a huge name on both big and small screens, confirmed the split to the Financial Times , stressing that the pair remain on very good terms.

‘Sherlock’ stars Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington have revealed they have separated, with the news coming just a week before they will co-star in Series 4 of their hit show.

And he revealed the boost in his career over the last few years may have had its part to play in their separation, saying:

“To a certain extent, yes. Not as much as it might have done, and not as much as maybe I would have hoped it had.”

The two actors have been together since 2000, and have two children together. They have always played down their private life, despite appearing in multiple projects together, including the film where they met ‘Men Only’, followed by ‘The Debt’, ‘Swinging with the Finkels’, ‘The Robinsons’ and ‘The All Together’.

They play husband and wife in the hit BBC show ‘Sherlock’, set to return for its fourth series on New Year’s Day. This time around sees their characters Doctor and Mrs Watson welcome a new baby, which means Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch) has babysitting duties, to fit around his sleuthing.