‘Sherlock’ Creators Share An Update On When Series 5 Will Arrive

Season four aired way back in January 2017 and given that Steven and Mark have other commitments - as do Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman - resuming work on the programme isn’t a simple process.

‘Sherlock’ creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have shared an update on when series five is likely to go into production and sadly, it looks like fans are in for a long wait.

While the wait for new episodes is going to be a long one, the duo’s comments are good news as Mark previously appeared to hint that ‘Sherlock’ may never return.

In April 2017, he said: “It was very, very hard to schedule the last series, because of Martin and Benedict’s availability. And Steve [Moffat] and mine.

“There is always that Fawlty Towers principle of, ‘Let’s just leave it,’.

“We’ve had the keys to Baker Street for a while, but one of the wonderful things is that they’re always shared. They were shared while we were making it.”